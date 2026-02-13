Posted: Feb 13, 2026 3:37 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 4:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE: Bartlesville police continue to investigate after gunshots were fired Friday afternoon near the intersection of 14th Street and Armstrong Avenue.

BPD Capt. Travis Martinez says officers responded to the call just before 4 p.m. Friday. Officers secured the scene upon arrival and located a 20-year-old male and 16-year-old male who were in possession of firearms. Both were detained without incident.

Martinez says the investigation suggests the incident stemmed from a verbal altercation between two groups of approximately five people. During the incident, one individual reportedly brandished a gun and discharged one single shot in the air. The group disbursed.

Martinez says the individual who fired the weapon has not been apprehended. No one was injured in the disturbance.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BPD at 918-338-4001. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crimestoppers at 918-336-2583.

ORIGINAL STORY

Bartlesville police are investigating a disturbance Friday afternoon near the intersection of 14th Street and Armstrong Avenue.

Unconfirmed reports indicate at least one gunshot was fired. We are not aware of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Updates will be shared when they become available.