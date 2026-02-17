News
Nowata County News
Posted: Feb 17, 2026 10:49 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 10:49 AM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Discuss Radio Issues
The Nowata County Commissioners had a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday morning at the Nowata County Annex.
The commissioners discussed improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse and opened rock bids.
The board also discussed issues with dispatcher radios with the sheriff and undersheriff. Nowata County Undersheriff Doug Sonenberg discussed an internal problem with the radios themselves.
In other business, the board approved a business service agreement between Sparklight and the treasurer, approved an agreement for a feasibility study for the sheriff's office and the jail and tabled a contract between Purple Wave and district two.
The Nowata County Commissioners will meet again on Monday at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex, located at 228 N. Maple St.
