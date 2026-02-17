Posted: Feb 17, 2026 10:49 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 10:49 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners had a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners discussed improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse and opened rock bids.

In other business, the board approved a business service agreement between Sparklight and the treasurer, approved an agreement for a feasibility study for the sheriff's office and the jail and tabled a contract between Purple Wave and district two.