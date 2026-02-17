Posted: Feb 17, 2026 11:37 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 11:39 AM

Ty Loftis

Assistant District Attorney for Osage and Pawnee Counties has announced his candidacy to run for District Attorney. Brett Mize, a career prosecutor, made the announcement in a press release on Tuesday.

Dating back to 2014, Mize has served as a state prosecutor and spent more than a decade prosecuting felony cases ranging from homicide, sex crimes and crimes against children. Here is what Mize had to say in the Tuesday morning press release:

"This office exists to protect the public, stand up for victims and pursue justice the right way. That requires experience, judgement and a willingness to do the hard work everyday."

Mize has worked several jury trials and handled several complex and high-stakes prosecutions.