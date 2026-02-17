Posted: Feb 17, 2026 12:42 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 12:42 PM

Ty Loftis

During the citizen's input portion of Tuesday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Sheriff Bart Perrier informed the Board of some radio connectivity issues they had faced over the weekend.

Perrier said it began on Friday and that is when they contacted their maintenance crew out of Muskogee in an attempt to fix the problem.

Perrier said the repeater was replaced on Sunday and it could be a blessing in disguise, as it had been struck by lightning numerous times. Looking back on the issue at hand, a written contract is now in place with the tower owner, but it is Perrier's fear that this could be happening at another tower site.