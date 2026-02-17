Posted: Feb 17, 2026 2:28 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 2:28 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Truity Education Foundation donated $60,000 Monday evening to the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation.

The funds will support the school resource program within the Bartlesville Public Schools and help sustain Bruins on the Run, the successful after school running and mentoring program for fifth graders.

Over the past several years, BPS has invested heavily in school safety, adding seven SROs to the safety team over the past two years. Each BPS elementary school and middle school have one SRO assigned to each school and the high school has two officers stationed in its building.

The 10 SROs are primarily expected to maintain safety, enforce the law and keep the peace. However, they are also tasked with mentoring, serving as an informal counselor and leading education discussions on topics like internet safety, stranger danger, safe driving and due process.

The SROs are trained and employed by the Bartlesville Police Department and assigned to serve within BPS. BPS is responsible for funding approximately 75% of the SROs’ salaries with the remaining 25% covered by the police department.

With this donation, the Truity Education Foundation is also supporting Bruins on the Run, the District’s successful after-school running and mentoring program for fifth graders. Through this program, students run after school with their teacher mentors during the fall and spring semesters.

The BPS Foundation covers all costs of the program from running shoes to race registrations. The students develop quality relationships with their teacher-mentors and learn the importance of commitment and perseverance – factors that play a positive role in graduation rates and students’ success in life after high school.

“The Truity Education Foundation is a valued community partner,” said Foundation Executive Director Rachel Miller. “Each year, the Foundation’s contribution gives our schools the ability to expand and improve existing projects, and provide enrichment opportunities for our students. This year’s contribution is no different and we are grateful for this investment in the safety and well-being of our teachers and students as well as the opportunity to develop skills in our students that are crucial for their success after graduation."