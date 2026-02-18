Posted: Feb 18, 2026 2:08 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

On Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin visited the Pawhuska Community Center and several local leaders were in attendance. This included Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, Sheriff Bart Perrier, Pawhuska Mayor Steve Tolson and Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley.

Mullin said it is important to have a strong relationship between the state and tribal leaders, something Osage County currently benefits from:

"Tribal sovereignty, economic self-determination and strong local governance make a big difference. Pawhuska has successfully grown their downtown over recent years and the Cavalcade Rodeo continues to welcome an economic boom each year."

Standing Bear said his relationship with Mullin has grown stronger over the years and he is glad to see that Mullin is such a strong advocate for tribal sovereignty.