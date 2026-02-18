Posted: Feb 18, 2026 2:59 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 2:59 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey man suspected in an altercation at a Bartlesville convenience store is facing a felony charge.

20-year-old Chancelor Smith was charged on Tuesday with aggravated assault and battery. Smith also faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully carrying weapons.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Smith was allegedly involved in an incident involving a gunshot at 14th Street and Armstrong Avenue on Feb. 13. Authorities allegedly located a glock in Smith's possession. The firearm was allegedly in the front waistband of Smith's pants and hidden under a hoodie tied around his waist. The firearm was allegedly loaded.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the following day, Smith allegedly got into a physical altercation with another individual at a Bartlesville OnCue. Smith allegedly punched the victim in the face and kicked them twice.

The altercation continued when the victim got back up and started to punch Smith. Smith allegedly knocked the victim to the ground a second time and punched the victim four times while they were on the ground.

Smith pleaded guilty in 2025 to carrying a firearm unlawfully and carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.