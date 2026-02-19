News
Phillips 66 Supports Math Success in Bartlesville Schools
Phillips 66 has partnered with Bartlesville Public Schools since 2020 to enhance math education by providing the ST Math program, which uses visual and neuroscience-based methods to improve student understanding and engagement in mathematics.
“Strong math skills are foundational for student success,” said Matt Epperson, Vice President, Human Resources Operations & Services. “By investing in ST Math, Phillips 66 is helping students build confidence, problem-solving skills, and a deeper understanding of mathematics—skills that benefit them well beyond the classroom.”
The $288,000 investment by Phillips 66 over the last six years in the local district has enabled Bartlesville schools and the students to have this technology and program for enhanced math learning.
- ST Math program benefits: ST Math emphasizes visual problem-solving and spatial-temporal learning, helping students understand math concepts deeply rather than relying on memorization, thereby increasing engagement among diverse learners.
- Demonstrated academic improvements: In the 2023–2024 school year, schools using ST Math showed double the math growth compared to similar non-ST Math schools, including a 0.40 z-score advantage and a 12 percentile increase in proficiency, with Grade 3 students showing nearly four times the growth of their peers.
- Community and teacher engagement: Phillips 66 supports community involvement through Family Math Nights, mascot visits, teacher recognition programs, and professional development, fostering a collaborative environment that celebrates math learning and strengthens school-community ties.
- ST Math instructional approach: The program uses nonverbal, game-based puzzles to encourage students to explore math concepts at their own pace, promoting perseverance, confidence, and equitable access for learners of all backgrounds, while also enhancing classroom instruction and student engagement.
