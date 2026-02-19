Posted: Feb 19, 2026 9:52 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 9:53 AM

Bartlesville High School seniors Jackson Boudreaux, Adit Paul and Fin Salerno have been named 2026 Academic All-Staters by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.

They are among the top 100 public high school seniors in Oklahoma, selected from hundreds of nominations statewide and are an impressive representation of academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools. Academic All-State is one of the most challenging academic competitions, with extraordinarily high criteria.

The 2026 Academic All-State class is the 40th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. Since the award program’s inception in 1987, Jackson, Adit, and Fin are the 82nd, 83rd and 84th seniors from Bartlesville High School to earn the recognition.

Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,500 merit-based scholarship, honor cord, and a medallion. The All-Staters will be recognized at the foundation’s 39th annual Academic Awards Celebration on Saturday, May 2 at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

Jackson was also recognized as a Patriot Auto Student of the Month in October and Adit and Fin were recognized as ConocoPhillips STEM Students of the Month in September and November, respectively.