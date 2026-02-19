Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Disaster

Posted: Feb 19, 2026 2:19 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 4:46 PM

EXPANDED EVACUATION ORDER ISSUED for West Central Washington County

Share on RSS

 

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE 2: 5:30 p.m. 2-19-2026... The shelter at Ramona First Baptist Church is now open for those residents who are under the evacuation order.

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. 2-19-2026... The evacuation area for the fire near Onion Prairie Road and Rattlesnake Hill has been expanded and a shelter is being set up at Ramona First Baptist Church.

Washington County Emergency Management Deputy Director Melissa Mayes has the latest information.

EVACUATION ZONE MAP

 

PREVIOUS STORY

Residents in the area of W 2600 Road and N 3630 Road in Washington County are being told to evacuate the area due to a large fire.

Washington County Emergency Management Deputy Director Melissa Mayes has the latest.

 

Fire map courtesy Watch Duty

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a

Fire Warning at the request of Oklahoma Forestry Services for eastern
Osage and western Washington Counties.

* AT 307 PM CST, a dangerous wildfire was located 4 miles south of
  Bartlesville, moving rapidly to the southeast at 3 to 5 mph.

* Areas impacted...Ochelata...South Side of Bartlesville...Highway
  75 between Ramona and Bartlesville.

* Additional Information...Smoke and fire will present a threat to
  life and property.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be prepared to evacuate quickly if requested and follow all safety
instructions from local emergency management officials. Do not drive
into smoke.

« Back to News