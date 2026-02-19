Posted: Feb 19, 2026 2:19 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 4:46 PM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE 2: 5:30 p.m. 2-19-2026... The shelter at Ramona First Baptist Church is now open for those residents who are under the evacuation order.

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. 2-19-2026... The evacuation area for the fire near Onion Prairie Road and Rattlesnake Hill has been expanded and a shelter is being set up at Ramona First Baptist Church.

Washington County Emergency Management Deputy Director Melissa Mayes has the latest information.

EVACUATION ZONE MAP

PREVIOUS STORY

Residents in the area of W 2600 Road and N 3630 Road in Washington County are being told to evacuate the area due to a large fire.

Washington County Emergency Management Deputy Director Melissa Mayes has the latest.

Fire map courtesy Watch Duty

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a

Fire Warning at the request of Oklahoma Forestry Services for eastern Osage and western Washington Counties. * AT 307 PM CST, a dangerous wildfire was located 4 miles south of Bartlesville, moving rapidly to the southeast at 3 to 5 mph. * Areas impacted...Ochelata...South Side of Bartlesville...Highway 75 between Ramona and Bartlesville. * Additional Information...Smoke and fire will present a threat to life and property. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be prepared to evacuate quickly if requested and follow all safety instructions from local emergency management officials. Do not drive into smoke.