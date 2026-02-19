Posted: Feb 19, 2026 2:50 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 2:50 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly making multiple money transfers without the account owner's permission.

42-year-old Wayne Sutterfield was charged on Thursday with obtaining cash by false pretenses or by bogus check.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Sutterfield allegedly made three money transfers from the victim's bank account without their permission. Sutterfield allegedly transferred a grand total of $3,018 from Feb. 20, 2024, to Feb. 21, 2024.

Sutterfield was convicted of larceny of a motorcycle, a felony, in 2005.