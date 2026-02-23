Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Fire Weather Watch Issued for Tuesday

Bartlesville

Posted: Feb 23, 2026 6:44 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 6:59 AM

Civil Rights Legacy: Cousin of Emmett Till to Speak in Bartlesville

Tom Davis
Joshua Harris-Till—former President of the National Young Democrats, cousin of the late Emmett Till, and an advocate who helped secure the passage of the historic Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act—will be visiting Bartlesville to share his insights and family history with the community.
 
As part of his visit, Mr. Harris-Till will be speaking directly to local students. Harris-Till will address the broader public at an evening event hosted by the Washington County Democrats Thursday, February 26th at 6:40pm at the Haskell Downtown Space, 115 Frank Phillips Blvd., Bartlesville,  All are welcome to attend.
 
 
 

