Posted: Feb 23, 2026 6:44 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 6:59 AM
Civil Rights Legacy: Cousin of Emmett Till to Speak in Bartlesville
Tom Davis
Joshua Harris-Till—former President of the National Young Democrats, cousin of the late Emmett Till, and an advocate who helped secure the passage of the historic Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act—will be visiting Bartlesville to share his insights and family history with the community.
As part of his visit, Mr. Harris-Till will be speaking directly to local students. Harris-Till will address the broader public at an evening event hosted by the Washington County Democrats Thursday, February 26th at 6:40pm at the Haskell Downtown Space, 115 Frank Phillips Blvd., Bartlesville, All are welcome to attend.
