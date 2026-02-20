Posted: Feb 20, 2026 10:03 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 1:21 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the board will consider signing a resolution that would set the priority list for the county improvements for the road and bridge improvement plan.

The commissioners will consider opening bids for a lead up and arrow system to the indoor arena at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

The commissioners will convene into executive session to discuss a lawsuit. Several items will also be declared as surplused.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.