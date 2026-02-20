Posted: Feb 20, 2026 1:19 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 1:19 PM

Ty Loftis

Two Skiatook individuals are facing drug-related charges. The News on 6 reports this is part of a narcotic trafficking investigation within the city.

Leonardo Villagrana is facing charges of being in possession of drug paraphernalia and being in possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Josie Grant is facing charges of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of a school, child neglect and other violations of Oklahoma laws.

Illegal narcotics and other evidence was seized as officers conducted a court-approved search.