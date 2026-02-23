Posted: Feb 23, 2026 9:00 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 9:00 AM

Tom Davis

Shamrock the Ville Returns for 17th Year to Benefit Mary Martha Outreach on Bartlesville. Shamrock the Ville is a community 5K and 1-mile fun run set for Saturday, March 7th.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Misty Wishall with Mary Martha Outreach said the 5K starts at 9:00 AM sharp with the 1-mile fun run at 9:05 AM starting at Unity Square.

Registration is open now at shamrocktheville.com. Registration is also available up to race day. The cost is $25 currently but increases to $30 on the day of the race. The first 500 registrants are guaranteed an event t-shirt. The Packet Pickup is Thursday, March 5th, starting at 5:00 PM at Mary Martha Outreach at 1845 West 4th St.

Misty said, "The event is open to all ages and fitness levels. It is not competitive unless you are." She added, "The 5K is chip-timed for serious runners, with a medal ceremony following the race.

This year features an 80s costume theme. Participants are encouraged to dress up for the race or the photo booth.

This is the only annual fundraiser for Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach.The funds raided support the food pantry and clothing-in-crisis programs. Misty note that there has been asignificant rise in local families seeking assistance due to the rising cost of living.