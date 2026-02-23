Posted: Feb 23, 2026 9:07 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 9:07 AM

Chase Almy

If you’ve got about an hour and a functioning pulse, the American Red Cross could use you today.

A blood drive is happening now at the Bartlesville Public Library in Meeting Room A, running from 11:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Organizers are encouraging donors to stop by and help boost local and regional blood supplies.

Appointments help keep things moving, but walk-ins are welcome if space allows.

One donation can help multiple patients. Not a bad return on an hour of your day.