Posted: Feb 23, 2026 9:07 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 9:07 AM
Blood Drive Happening Today at Library
Chase Almy
If you’ve got about an hour and a functioning pulse, the American Red Cross could use you today.
A blood drive is happening now at the Bartlesville Public Library in Meeting Room A, running from 11:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Organizers are encouraging donors to stop by and help boost local and regional blood supplies.
Appointments help keep things moving, but walk-ins are welcome if space allows.
One donation can help multiple patients. Not a bad return on an hour of your day.
