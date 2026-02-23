Posted: Feb 23, 2026 9:49 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

The Inter-State Farm & Home Show is coming to Nellis Hall at Coffeyville Community College on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, 28th, and it is presented by Bartlett Co-op.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Radio Promotions Director Tina Romine said, "This show brings together the best of both worlds with agriculture and residential vendors from throughout Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas."

Many vendors will have cash and carry items can be purchased during the show and taken home.