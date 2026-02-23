Posted: Feb 23, 2026 12:40 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 12:40 PM

Nathan Thompson

A fire weather watch has been issued again for northeast Oklahoma ahead of Tuesday's warm, dry and windy conditions.

The National Weather Service says near critical fire spread rates will develop across parts of eastern Oklahoma, and with very dry and high loading of fuels, worse fire behavior may occur.

The fire weather watch is in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The weather services cautions to make sure that any planned fires are properly extinguished by Tuesday morning and avoid behaviors that may inadvertently start a fire.