News
Pawhuska Schools
Posted: Feb 23, 2026 1:37 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 1:37 PM
Tickets on Sale for Pawhuska School Honors Banquet
Ty Loftis
This is the final week to purchase tickets for next Monday's Pawhuska High School Honors Banquet. This year, 34 Pawhuska high school students will be recognized for their hard work and dedication in the classroom at the Osage County Fairgrounds.
Tickets cost $15 and must be purchased ahead of time. They can be purchased at Bluesky Bank, American Heritage Bank or Pawhuska School's Administration Office. Doors for next Monday's honors banquet open at 6 p.m.
« Back to News