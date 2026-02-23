Posted: Feb 23, 2026 3:09 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 3:09 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly strangling someone.

30-year-old Charity Tatum was charged on Monday with domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Tatum also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Feb. 21, Tatum and the victim allegedly got into a brief altercation over Tatum's personal belongings before Tatum allegedly choked the victim.

Authorities allegedly located redness wrapped around the victim's neck, bruising in the neck area starting around the front, and deep scratch marks on both sides of the neck with fresh blood coming from the gashes. Authorities allegedly located dried blood on Tatum's hands and under her fingernails.