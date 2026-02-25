Posted: Feb 25, 2026 12:08 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2026 12:41 PM

Ty Loftis

A Hominy Police Department Facebook post states that an inmate from the Dick Conner Correctional Facility has walked away. Kyle Vacin was noticed missing at the 10 a.m. count.

The Hominy Police Department, along with other local law enforcement agencies are looking for Vacin, who is a white male weighing 160 pounds and is 5-9. Vacin has brown hair and blue eyes. Additionally, he has a tattoo of a cross on his right arm. Vacin is in the Dick Conner Correctional Facility after committing drug and property crimes in Tulsa County.

If you see Vacin, you are asked to call law enforcement immediately. Do not make contact with the individual.