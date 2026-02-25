Posted: Feb 25, 2026 1:52 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2026 1:52 PM

Ty Loftis

Spring break is less than a month away and if you are looking for something to keep your child busy, look no further than Woolaroc's Museum and Wildlife Preserve. They have fun events running from Wednesday, March 18 through Saturday, March 21.

Kids will be able to enjoy nature, make art and explore what Woolaroc has to offer. Kids 12 and under get in free and each day, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The animal barn and living history camp will also be open during this time.