Posted: Feb 25, 2026 1:55 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2026 1:55 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma's lawmakers in Washington react to Tuesday night's State of the Union address by President Donald Trump.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin:

"Last night's State of the Union, I think it was the right message at the right time, and it's what the American people wanted to hear.

"You know, the most frustrating thing about the behavior of the Democrat Party is they didn't have to be there. No one makes you go. No one made me go when Biden was speaking. But if you go, there is a sense of respect that you give the President of the United States and the quorum that you use when you're on the House floor. And what you see with the Democrats is absolutely, the behavior is unexplainable. So those that were acting out, like Tlaib and Omar, I cannot stand the man from Texas called Al Green.

"They're doing it for nothing more than political theater. I truly believe this, and I'm not just saying it because I'm trying to be political or funny. I think they truly hate America. Yet, America is what gave them the opportunity to actually be here. The two Medal of Honor recipients, one, well-deserved, but two, what a moment. What an absolute moment to be part of that, to see the National Guardsman we all thought was going to lose his life standing on his own two feet.

"And then to see his closing remarks, the way he talked about our beautiful nation and the 250 years of history that brought us to this moment. I would be remiss not to mention, too, my wife's highlight was being able to meet the hockey team. I don't know what's happened to my wife. I've known her for my whole life. I mean, basically since kindergarten. I've never seen her fangirl over anything, including myself.

"And when they put the gold medal around her neck, that was probably more exciting than the day that I put a ring on her finger. Anyways, just wanted to share some highlights about yesterday. May God bless you guys.

"Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity that I truly feel blessed about. God bless you all."

Sen. James Lankford:

"Just got back over to my office, back from the Capitol, and just thinking through the speech and all the dynamics. It was very impressive the way the President just kind of made the case there. It started with kitchen table issues, quite frankly.

"Well, I guess he started with it's our 250th birthday as a country. Where are we as a country? And then he walked through crime, and he walked through the economy, the change we've done in tax. He talked about illegal immigration, how that is all shut down. There's no one crossing the border illegal anymore. He talked about the price of eggs is down 60%, price of gasoline is down. And sort of walking through, we do have some prices coming down significantly.

"Inflation rate was at 9%. Now it's at like 2.3%. So he talked a lot about just the way things are dropping as far as prices, and that we have the highest number of people working in the country that we've ever had working in the country. That's an amazing stat to talk about the increase in the number of jobs.

"But there's a lot still to go. There's still people looking, and there's still more work to do. And he laid that out.

"He talked about the change in crime and what's happening in the country, the prosecutions. I think that's very helpful. And then he kind of shifted over to talk about international policy, including the issues in Iran right now that we're facing, where the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world is now working to be able to rebuild their nuclear weapons capability again.

"After we took it out, they started ground zero, and they started rebuilding. Well, that's a problem for us and for the entire world. So the challenge is now what do we do about that? And then the president ended with this really remarkable outline of, we're 250 years old, are we just getting started, or are we at the end? And he clearly articulated, we're just getting started.

"The whole world still looks to the United States for innovation and for ideas and economic activity and things. We're just getting started as a nation. We've got to be able to keep going.

"So I thought that was really, really a great way to be able to close. Lots of moving moments in it. I don't know if you watched the speech on it, but if you did, really moving moments in the room.

"The Congressional Medal of Honor winners, both the helicopter pilot that went into Venezuela to be able to get Maduro that saved all the people in this helicopter and took multiple rounds in the leg. That was an amazing story. The 100-year-old naval pilot, who was a pilot for World War II, the Korean War, you know, it's amazing to be able to hear the stories.

"For that 100-year-old naval pilot that actually got into a dogfight with seven different Soviet aircraft, to be able to even think about that. And not only survived it, took down four Soviet aircraft in a dogfight there, getting the Congressional Medal of Honor. It was really electric in the room.

"One of the moments that was really powerful is not only the American hockey team, congratulations, but the prisoner in Venezuela, who was the opposition leader, Enrique, that he was being held in a prison in Venezuela just because he opposed the Maduro government. He's now been released from prison and was able to come in and to be able to see his family. I don't know what that was like on TV, but that was an amazing moment in the room for everyone to be able to celebrate for that family and for the opportunities that they'll have and, quite frankly, for other opposition leaders as well in Venezuela to be able to get out of prison and be able to hopefully get that country restarted as a new opportunity for the future for them.

"So optimistic, obviously differences of opinion between Republicans and Democrats on lots of issues, lots of Democrats sitting through the whole speech. Sometimes they would rise on different issues like the hockey team or Medal of Honor winners, but a lot of differences. Okay, we're America.

"We're going to have differences of opinion about things. But the key thing is let's solve the problems. Let's keep moving. I think the president's whole focus was we've solved a lot of problems in the last year. We've got more to go. Let's get them going."

Rep. Josh Brecheen: