Posted: Feb 26, 2026 5:41 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 5:52 AM

Tom Davis

We'll see you this week at the 2026 Washington County Junior Livestock Show February at the county fairgrounds in Dewey.

This is a great opportunity to see 4-H and FFA members from across Washington County proudly showing off the amazing effort they've put into their projects.

Bartlesville Radio will broadcast from the WCJLS on Real Country 104.9 KRIG and on News Talk AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1 KWON, The One You Trust, on Thursday and Friday 1-4pm and on Real Country 104.9 KRIG on Saturday night at 5pm.

Thursday, February 26th

- Breeding Gilt Show, 9:00AM

- Market Hog Show following the Gilt Show

- Broiler Show, 3:00PM

- Rabbit Show following the Broiler Show

- Ag Mechanics Show, 5:00PM

Friday, February 27th

- Breeding Ewe Show, 9:00AM

- Market Lambs following the Ewe Show

- Breeding Doe Show following the Market Lamb Show

- Market Goat Show following the Doe Show

- Heifer Show, 3:00PM

- Market Steer Show following the Heifer Show

Saturday, February 28th

- Premium Sale Exhibitor Mandatory Meeting, 9:00AM

- Buyers BBQ Dinner Begins, 4:00PM

- General Public BBQ Dinner, 5:00PM

- Row of Champion Animals must be in place, 5:00PM

- 6:30pm Awards Presentation

- Premium Sale

Sunday, March 1