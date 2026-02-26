News
Education
Posted: Feb 26, 2026 8:00 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 8:00 AM
Pack the Backpacks Bingo March 6th
Tom Davis
You are invited to have fun and help The Washington County School Supply Drive a.k.a. Pack the Backpacks with a special Bingo event Friday, March 6, at St Lukes Episcopal Church at 8th and Dewey in Bartlesville.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Cindy Dronyk and Shelley Davidson said the doors open at 5:30pm with the games starting at 6pm. The3 cost is $12 per ticket and one ticket gives you entry and 10 games. Get there early to purchase a delicious Frito Chilli Pie and bid on the dessert auctions.
The Washington County School Supply Drive is a charitable organization helping area students in Headstart through 12th grade and teachers by providing school supplies to those students in need of assistance due to financial difficulties thus helping to make school a better experience for both teachers and students.
« Back to News