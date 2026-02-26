Posted: Feb 26, 2026 9:47 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 9:53 AM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County Emergency Management has rolled out a new text messaging service for emergency alerts.

According to the department, the service will send out text messages or email alerts for severe weather and other information directly from the Emergency Operations Center.

Emergency Management says there is also a companion app for your phone called “ReGroup” for direct access.

To sign-up, CLICK HERE.

For the ReGroup App

Network Name: wcema

Registration Code: c1bfb3e873