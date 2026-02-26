Posted: Feb 26, 2026 2:34 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 2:34 PM

Nathan Thompson

AbilityWorks of Oklahoma will receive a boost in funding thanks to a $6,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation.

AbilityWorks of Oklahoma advocates for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, supporting them in both vocational and residential settings. The residential program, called Daily Living Support, provides 24-hour staff support to individuals living in a shared residential home. The individuals pay rent and maintain the home.

The donation from the Arvest Foundation will go toward purchasing new appliances for the residential homes.

Arvest commercial banker Rachelle Wilson presented the check to AbilityWorks chief executive officer Becky Ingram and director of vocational services Courtney Smith, along with AbilityWorks individuals.

“On behalf of the Arvest Foundation, we are happy to present this check to AbilityWorks to support its residential program,” Wilson said. “Our community is fortunate to have these programs and homes available to allow individuals to live as independently as possible.”

“We are grateful for this donation from the Arvest Foundation,” Ingram said. “Many of our clients who live in their own homes are on a limited income. This grant will allow us to help them replace necessary appliances and improve their living spaces.”

AbilityWorks aims to empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to reach their fullest potential by teaching daily living and employment skills, promoting independence and meaningful lives.