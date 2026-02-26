Posted: Feb 26, 2026 3:08 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 3:08 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahomans wishing to change political party affiliation have until the end of March to do so. If not completed by then, voters will have to wait until September, as party affiliation changes aren't allowed from April to August during even numbered years. Voters can do that by going to the online Oklahoma Voter Portal or completing a new voter registration application.

Oklahoma's three recognized parties are Democratic, Republican and Libertarian. Voters can only vote in the primary election associated with the party he or she registered with. As of now, Independent voters aren't allowed to vote in primary elections. All registered voters, regardless of party affiliation can vote during a General Election.