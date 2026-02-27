Posted: Feb 27, 2026 10:16 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2026 10:16 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there will be discussion to set the free county-wide dump day for Saturday, April 25. The Board will also consider signing a resolution setting the priorities for the county improvements to the roads and bridges transportation plan.

The commissioners will also consider signing a quote for the sheriff’s office to replace the equipment in the storage building that was damaged during last year’s storm. Osage County Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore will also give an update.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.