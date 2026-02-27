Posted: Feb 27, 2026 3:30 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2026 3:30 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Skiatook man is in custody following a child exploitation investigation.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Logan Patrick Roberts was arrested early Friday at a home west of Skiatook after deputies served search and arrest warrants.

Authorities say the investigation began in January when the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office received an Internet Crimes Against Children tip identifying Roberts as a possible suspect in the possession or distribution of child sexual abuse material.

After several weeks of investigation, deputies say they established probable cause. Roberts was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Osage County Jail.

He faces felony charges including possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Bond is set at $150,000.

Investigators say the case remains ongoing as they work to determine whether there are additional victims or related crimes.