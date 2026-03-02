Posted: Mar 02, 2026 2:24 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2026 6:51 PM

Ty Loftis

A Caney, Kan. man is in trouble with the law in Oklahoma after attempting to obtain property by trick or deception. Prosecutors allege Devin Jackson attempted to impersonate another individual.

In early February, Dewey police officers took a report from the victims and they stated Jackson was involved in 42 business transactions at an O'Reilly's store from July to October of last year. The victims stated they didn't know Jackson.

These transactions took place at both the Bartlesville and Dewey locations. It is alleged O'Reilly's lost approximately $4,165.87 and the victims lost approximately $2,380.45.