News
Osage County
Posted: Mar 02, 2026 3:00 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2026 3:00 PM
Osage County Clerk's Office Getting Security Upgrade
Ty Loftis
Osage County Clerk Christina Talburt has a new office in the administration building. With that comes added security and at Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, board members gave Talburt and her staff that by signing a quote for $4,115.00 from Glenn Security Systems.
Talburt is glad that the commissioners are finally getting this taken care of.
The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for its next regularly scheduled meeting next Monday at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.
« Back to News