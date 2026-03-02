Posted: Mar 02, 2026 3:00 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2026 3:00 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Clerk Christina Talburt has a new office in the administration building. With that comes added security and at Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, board members gave Talburt and her staff that by signing a quote for $4,115.00 from Glenn Security Systems.