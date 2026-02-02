Posted: Mar 02, 2026 7:14 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2026 7:14 PM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council met Monday night and quickly moved through its agenda, approving all scheduled items without opposition. The big focus of the evening was the presentation of the 2024–2025 fiscal year audit, where auditors reported the city’s financial statements were fairly presented under standard auditing and government accounting practices. The audit showed total city assets of about $10.6 million, total liabilities of about $925,000, and a net position of roughly $9.7 million. Of that amount, about $3.7 million remains unrestricted and available for future city operations.

Auditors also reported the city ended the fiscal year with a positive change in net position of $463,143. City fund financial statements showed cash and equity balances of about $3.1 million, including restricted funds for capital improvements and special projects. The city’s public works authority financial report showed total assets of $4.6 million and net position of $3.8 million. Utility operations showed revenues of about $2.1 million against expenses of $2.2 million, but investment income and non-operating revenue helped push the fund to a $218,000 gain. No issues were found during compliance testing of payroll, expenditures, or financial reporting controls, which is the municipal equivalent of getting straight A’s in accounting.

Council members also approved Resolution 2026-02-02, formally accepting the audit report, and passed Ordinance 2026-1618, which vacates a portion of 4th Street right-of-way north of several lots in two local additions. Routine claims were approved, and no major public comments or new business items were raised during the meeting. Officials wrapped up business with standard administrative comments and adjourned, leaving city finances stable, street layouts slightly altered, and residents free to return to whatever they were doing before municipal excitement peaked.