Posted: Mar 02, 2026 7:24 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2026 7:50 PM

Nathan Thompson

Three Bartlesville police officers receive Meritorious Conduct Awards after rescuing a man trapped inside a burning home.

The Bartlesville City Council recognized officers M. Scott, G. Askew and T. Heck Monday evening after their heroic actions during the early morning hours of Feb. 20.

Capt. Daniel Elkins says officers arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from a home and a woman outside saying her husband was still trapped inside.

Elkins says the officers didn’t hesitate.

Elkins says the officers faced serious danger going into the burning home, especially without firefighting equipment. He says their teamwork and composure under extreme conditions reflect the best of public service in Bartlesville.

Courage is often defined as acting in the face of danger . What makes this situation exceptional is not only the danger that they face, but the professionalism, the teamwork and the composure they demonstrated under extreme conditions," Elkins said. "Their actions reflect credit upon themselves and the department and the city of Bartlesville. Most importantly, they reflect our community's expectations that when someone's in danger, we show up and we do everything we can to help."