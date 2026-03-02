Posted: Mar 02, 2026 7:30 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2026 7:30 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata City Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening at the Nowata Fire Department.

The commissioners approved amending an ordinance that would create a board of trustees for the Nowata cemetery. The board tabled the action item regarding which individuals would serve on the board.

In other business, the board reviewed multiple reports from various departments.