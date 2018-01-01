Posted: Mar 03, 2026 7:49 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2026 9:52 AM

Chase Almy

A special screening of The Randy Crouch Movie will be held March 7, 2026, at the Grey Dog Listening Room in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. The documentary highlights the life and music of Oklahoma artist Randy Crouch, known for blending psychedelic rock, grunge, and traditional Appalachian-style fiddle music into a distinctive musical style. Doors open at 6 p.m. for socializing and snacks, with the film and a discussion with filmmaker Beth Turner beginning at 7 p.m. Seating is limited, so guests are encouraged to reserve a spot by texting 918.397.5818 in advance.

The film explores more than just music, focusing on themes of community, creativity, and cultural identity through Crouch’s career. His story reflects how music can help bring people together while still celebrating individuality and artistic independence. Attendees are welcome to bring their own beverages, and a voluntary potluck will be available for those who want to participate. A suggested donation of $20 will go directly to supporting the filmmaker and independent documentary production.

The screening is sponsored by Visit Bartlesville, supporting local arts and cultural events in the community. The event offers an opportunity to experience Oklahoma storytelling, music history, and community conversation in an intimate listening-room environment. It’s a chance for residents and visitors alike to enjoy a local cultural event centered around one of Oklahoma’s unique musical voices.