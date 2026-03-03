Posted: Mar 03, 2026 3:21 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2026 3:21 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

28-year-old Aundre Rogers was charged on Tuesday with trafficking in illegal drugs and bringing contraband into a detention center. Rogers also faces multiple misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer, driving with a suspended license, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to maintain insurance.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Rogers was pulled over in the 1600 block of Maple Ave. for failing to stop at a stop sign. Authorities attempted to place Rogers into custody when he allegedly fled the scene and began running. Rogers allegedly jumped multiple fences before being placed back into police custody.

Authorities allegedly found marijuana in Rogers' vehicle and 27 grams (0.9 ounces) of methamphetamine in his possession.

Rogers has been previously convicted in Tulsa County for possessing a firearm after a previous felony conviction.