News
Local News
Posted: Mar 04, 2026 9:35 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2026 11:41 AM
Bartlesville Women's Network Screening of Storm Center Based on Bartlesville Librarian Ruth Brown
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Women’s Network will present the story of Miss Ruth Brown through a screening of the movie Storm Center and a presentation by Fran Stallings on Sunday, April 11, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 428 S Seneca Ave.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Fran Stallings said, "Attendees will learn the story of Miss Brown, a Bartlesville librarian and fearless champion of intellectual freedom who believed in equal rights and universal access to information."
« Back to News