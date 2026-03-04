Posted: Mar 04, 2026 10:00 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2026 10:00 AM

The League of Women Voters presents 1870s: Life with the Buffalo Soldiers– Meet Alice Grierson, as portrayed by Darci Tucker, on Monday, March 9, at 7:00 pm at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – 210 E. 9th St. in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Fran Stallings invited everyone to meet Alice Grierson, whose husband commanded the 10th Cavalry (African-American) “Buffalo Soldiers” after the Civil War. Learn about some of the effects of the Indian Removal Act and later American policies toward Native People.

Mrs. Grierson (Darci Tucker) will reflect on the role of the stalwart Buffalo Soldiers in pre-Land Run Oklahoma Territory and comment on government treatment of the Indigenous Nations who had been moved here involuntarily. She will also describe some of the Black towns that were founded during that period.