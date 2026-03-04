Posted: Mar 04, 2026 10:42 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2026 10:42 AM

Tom Davis

There are a lot of celebrations this year as we celebrate the 250th Birthday of America, 100 years of Route 66, and 42 years of OKM Music!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm with OKM did not announce this year's festival lineup but she did say, "We have very special concerts this year and it looks to be an amazing Festival!"

A festival of this size is going to need some help. Mary Lynn said OKM is excited to announce their Summer Internship Program. Mary Lynn said, "We are currently seeking motivated and creative students ranging from high school seniors through college age." She added, "Interns will gain real-world experience in retail operations, merchandising, marketing, customer service, and small business management."

Applications are available now at the OKM website, www.OKMMUSIC.ORG

Mary Lynn also invited everyone to visit OKM's Sugar Plum Shoppe located in downtown Bartlesville at 415 S. Dewey. Mary Lynn describes The Sugan Plum Shoppe as a 'fun boutique shop connected with OKM Music that is filled with unique gifts you won’t find in big box stores."