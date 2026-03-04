Posted: Mar 04, 2026 1:05 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2026 1:05 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council approved the purchase Monday of a $60,000 property to build a new fire station, replacing Station No. 2 on the city's westside.

The parcel at 1001 SW Frank Phillips Blvd. sits next to city-owned land near Veterans Park and Frontier Swimming Pool.

Fire Chief H.C. Call says the additional property will allow for a larger building footprint and more parking for the station, park and pool.

According to the city of Bartlesville, Station No. 2 is the city’s second-busiest, responding to more than 1,100 calls in the 2024-25 fiscal year. City officials say the existing station, built more than 50 years ago, has significant plumbing and structural issues, making replacement more practical than repairs.

Voters approved just over $2.4 million for the project in the 2023 General Obligation Bond Election. The new three-bay station will be modeled after Fire Stations 3 and 4 on the city's eastside.

Construction is tentatively expected to begin in the summer of 2027.