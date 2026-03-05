Posted: Mar 05, 2026 2:25 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2026 2:25 AM

Tom Davis

The inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington will bring high-speed INDYCAR street racing and live music to Arlington, Texas, March 13–15. The 2.73-mile temporary course will wind through the city’s entertainment district around AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field, marking the first elite street-course race in DFW history.

The weekend features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDY NXT by Firestone and additional series, along with the Good Ranchers Concert Series. Sunday’s headliner is T-Pain, with other performances throughout the weekend.

Listeners will have the chance to win tickets to the race. Details on how to enter will be announced soon on KWON, KRIG, KYFM and KPGM Radio.

For event information, visit www.gparlington.com.