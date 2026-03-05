Posted: Mar 05, 2026 6:59 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2026 6:59 AM

Tom Davis/Kelli Williams

The Bartlesville Public Library will expand its educational and technology offerings thanks to grants from the Carnegie Corporation of New York and Phillips 66, which were officially accepted by the City Council on Monday night.

The Library will receive a $10,000 grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The Library plans to invest the unrestricted spending award in purchasing maker-focused technology and equipment to pilot new hands-on learning opportunities for the community. This initial investment will allow the Library to explore interest in creative tools, emerging technologies, and STEM-based programming before considering the development of a dedicated makerspace area in the future.

The Library also received a $4,000 grant from Phillips 66, which will support expanded STEM programming and help fund the purchase of additional equipment that encourages hands-on exploration and learning.

Together, the two grants will allow the Library to introduce new technology experiences for residents of all ages while thoughtfully assessing long-term community interest in a formal makerspace.

“We are incredibly grateful for this support,” said Library Director Kiley Roberson. “These grants give us the opportunity to introduce new tools and technology to our community while we explore what maker programming could look like in Bartlesville. We’re excited to learn alongside our customers and see how this evolves.”

photo courtesty of the city of Bartlesville