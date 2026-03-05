Posted: Mar 05, 2026 7:29 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2026 7:29 AM

Chase Almy

Spring Break is arriving in Oklahoma, and Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve is marking the occasion with a new event aimed at families looking to get out of the house and do something slightly more productive than staring at a phone. The preserve will host its first-ever Spring Break celebration March 18 through March 21, running daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The four-day event promises a mix of hands-on activities, demonstrations, and kid-friendly programming scattered across the grounds.

Organizers say the week will feature activities centered around nature, art, exploration, and science. In other words, plenty of opportunities for kids to learn something while parents quietly congratulate themselves for planning an outing that doesn’t involve a tablet or the back seat of a car for eight hours. Families can explore activity stations and hands-on experiences while also taking in the museum and wildlife preserve.

The Spring Break programming is included with regular admission. Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, and children 12 and under get in free. The event runs March 18 through March 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Woolaroc. Organizers say it’s a chance for families to get outside, enjoy the preserve, and maybe burn off some of that Spring Break energy before everyone heads back to school.