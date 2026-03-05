Posted: Mar 05, 2026 9:42 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2026 9:57 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care's goal is to keep people strong, independent in their homes as long as possible. Elder Care's Foundation Therapy is to help people do just that.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dr. Baylor Reese said her job kind of as a physical therapist is look a lot at strength. Dr. Reese said," We see all ages at our office. Of ot has anything with mobility, we are your go-to shop." She added, "This is all about being independent, being strong, being able to take care of yourself. And this is all part of the well-being."

Dr. Reese said the process is easy to start. She said, "We'll have a conversation. We'll talk about what your goals are." She added, "That's probably my favorite part about it. I get to treat the patient and talk about what they want to do. I have people wanting to get down on the ground with the floor with their grandchildren or being able to go up to the bleachers and watch their grandchildren play. It could be anything like that."

Dr. Reese continued saying there ar tests that are conductied with predictive data but bottom line is that the stronger our legs are, the longer we live.

She said that stronger legs correlates to fall risks and other things. Reese urges you to not wait until it's too late. But it's never too late. She said, "We're not asking people to run a marathon. We're just talking about getting yourself together to be functional." She added, " I love making a treatment plan. We'll meeting them where they are and then getting them where they want to be."