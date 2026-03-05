Posted: Mar 05, 2026 9:57 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2026 10:02 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care in Bartlesville has officially become a Designated Benefits Enrollment Center. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Elder Care's Development Director Michael Colaw said, "This expansion is made possible through a new partnership grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA) with the services are set to launch this month (March 2026).

According to Colaw " Anyone who is eligible for Medicare, Medicaid, or SNAP, we may now enroll you."

Colaw said, "While Elder Care has provided Part D prescription counseling for over a decade, they can now officially enroll eligible individuals in Medicare, Medicaid, and SNAP (food assistance)." He added, The initiative will be housed under the Client Services department, led by the care management and advantage case management teams. Staff are currently undergoing specialized training required by the NCOA to ensure expert guidance."

Navigating government systems is notoriously difficult for everyone, regardless of age. Colaw talked about the "Lifetime Penalty." It's critical warning for the community that missing a Medicare enrollment window results in a permanent lifetime penalty that cannot be reversed in following years. Colaw said, "We are here to ensure residents receive the benefits they have earned over their lifetime without the difficult chore of filing alone."

The center aims to improve overall healthcare outcomes and food security. A primary goal is to ensure seniors never have to choose between buying food, paying for a doctor's visit, or purchasing life-saving medication. All consultations are free, confidential, and conducted with the "utmost dignity."