Posted: Mar 05, 2026 1:06 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2026 1:06 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Claremore woman was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Kaylynn Salmon was driving a vehicle westbound on Akin Road near South 4200 Road in Rogers County just after 8:15 a.m. Thursday when the vehicle departed the roadway to the right and struck a mailbox. It appears Salmon overcorrected, crossed the centerline, departed the road to the right again and struck a tree.

OHP says Salmon died from her injuries. Two passengers in the vehicle were injured. Their condition is unknown. OHP says seatbelts were not in use by all occupants at the time of the collision.