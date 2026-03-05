Posted: Mar 05, 2026 3:27 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2026 3:27 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Tulsa man has been sentenced in federal court for strangling his girlfriend.

36-year-old Donny Ray Spencer was sentenced on Thursday for assault on an intimate/dating partner by strangling and suffocating in Indian Country. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Spencer to serve 56 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), in July 2025, Spencer suffered a head injury while intoxicated. Spencer became belligerent with medical personnel and had to leave until police arrived for assistance. Spencer's girlfriend met with authorities once they arrived. She disclosed that earlier in the day, Spencer strangled her and struck her with a broom in the presence of a 3-year-old.

Spencer was released on bond after being charged with domestic assault and battery and felony resisting arrest in April. Spencer admitted to strangling his girlfriend while being transported for booking.

Spencer is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.