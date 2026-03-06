Posted: Mar 06, 2026 9:28 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2026 9:28 AM

Nathan Thompson

Get ready to lose an hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday morning. Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, when the clocks will jump forward one hour to 3 a.m.

The practice of daylight saving time started in some areas of the United States in 1918. President Lyndon B. Johnson made the change official in 1966, when he signed the Uniform Time Act. The thought behind the act is to save on energy costs and make better use of daylight hours.

Several pieces of legislation have been introduced to make daylight saving time a permanent change. In Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill in 2024 to do just that. However, there is a clause in the law where it would only go into effect if Congress makes the change nationally.