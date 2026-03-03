Posted: Mar 06, 2026 1:48 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2026 1:48 PM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON Radio’s Capitol Call program powered by Phillips 66, State Rep. John B. Kane, State Rep. Judd Strom and State Sen. Julie Daniels discussed developments at the State Capitol.

Rep. Kane said a major highlight for him was a productive budget launch between House and Senate leaders. He said lawmakers are working to address a large funding request from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, which initially sought about $494 million above last year’s funding. Kane said legislators believe that number can be significantly reduced while still maintaining necessary services.

Rep. Strom said that the House has reached a major legislative deadline, with fewer than 500 of nearly 1,600 bills advancing out of oversight committees. He said lawmakers will now begin debating and voting on bills on the House floor before sending them to the Senate for consideration.

Sen. Daniels reported progress on several Senate measures, including an energy-related bill she expects to be heard on the Senate floor next week. She also said her rules committee recently reviewed dozens of measures as the chamber prepares for a series of floor sessions throughout March.